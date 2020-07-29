TexAmericas Center Welcomes Lockheed Martin

Advertisement

Texarkana, USA (July 29, 2020) – TexAmericas Center today shared that Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), a global security and aerospace company employing more than 110,000 people worldwide, will expand operations into a building at the TexAmericas Center in support of a Public/Private Partnership contract with the Red River Army Depot (RRAD).

“RRAD has utilized these partnerships with various Original Equipment Manufacturers since 2002. Lockheed Martin has a proven track record of supporting the Department of Defense and the nation’s Warfighters. We are looking forward to working with the Lockheed team,” said Marshall McKellar, Chief of the depot’s Business Management Office.

Lockheed Martin will utilize a portion of the floor space at TexAmericas Center currently leased by the RRAD to support the Army’s Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) Fleet Expansion Program. The contract with RRAD is valued at $77M and runs from 2020 – 2024. The 218,857-square-foot building, commonly referred to as Building 333, will undergo improvements requested and paid for by Lockheed Martin as part of its public/private partnership with RRAD.

During the course of the contract, Lockheed Martin will create new full-time positions responsible for suppling various parts of the MLRS for remanufacturing, resetting, and integration of the MLRS. Working with an international leader like Lockheed Martin is central to RRAD’s efforts to maintain the critical skills sets and capabilities of the industrial base found at the depot. By facilitating jobs that leverage and expand the knowledge base of these workers, RRAD can sustain its ability to deploy these skills whenever, wherever, and however they are needed as part of its mission readiness objective for the Department of Defense.

“We’re excited to welcome Lockheed Martin and continue our support of the Red River Army Depot,” said Scott Norton, Executive Director and CEO of TexAmericas Center. “We understand the value of these partnerships, not just in terms of improvements to our buildings, but also the growth of the advanced manufacturing skills sets critical to our future economic potential.”