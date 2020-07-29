Trump Tweets About Texarkana Airport Grant

Field Walsh
On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced it would award more than $273 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants. Of that $3.6 million will be going to construct a new termainal building at Texarkana Regional Airport.

Airport officials previously told TXK Today that the new terminal is expected to be complete by spring 2024.


