Trump Tweets About Texarkana Airport Grant

On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced it would award more than $273 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants. Of that $3.6 million will be going to construct a new termainal building at Texarkana Regional Airport.

Texarkana Regional Airport has a major grant coming its way from @USDOT. I’m designating $3.6 million to reconstruct its terminal building, in addition to 5 more airport grants around the State. Glad to help the people of Arkansas! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020

Airport officials previously told TXK Today that the new terminal is expected to be complete by spring 2024.



