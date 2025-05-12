Sponsor

Shannon Denise Gunther, age 52, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away at 6:04 AM on Friday, May 9, 2025, at her home. She was born on August 31, 1972, in Texarkana, Texas, to John Paul Merritt and Linda Merritt.

Mrs. Gunther spent her working days as a homemaker. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with family, gaming online, music, and cooking. She was a member of Downtown First Baptist Church. Her family described her as loving and caring. She was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her father John Paul Merritt; brother John Merritt; paternal grandparents JT Merrit and Joyce Merritt; maternal grandparents Lee Smith and Martha Smith.

Left to cherish her memory is husband Shelby Gunter; two sons Jordan and Dalton; mother Linda Smith; brother Brian Merritt; sister Breenda Hughes and husband Tim; and a number of nieces, nephews, friends, and family.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas with pastor Kelsey Coleman Officiating. Interment will be at Red Lick Cemetery, under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be held an hour prior to service.