Texarkana College Testing Center Approved as Official State Law Enforcement Exam Site

SPONSOR

Texarkana College announced Tuesday that its Testing Center has been officially approved by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) to serve as an authorized site for state licensing examinations.

The approval follows a multi-phase application, needs assessment, and site review process conducted in collaboration with TCOLE’s Special Services Division. The college received official contract approval with a start date of February 1, 2026.

TCOLE issues licenses to peace officers, county jailers, telecommunications operators, and investigative hypnotists across Texas. Applicants must meet specific training and examination standards prior to licensure.

SPONSOR

The Testing Center will administer TCOLE licensing exams in a secure, professional testing environment, providing local access for cadets, agencies, and officers throughout Bowie County and surrounding Northeast Texas communities. Several agencies submitted letters of support during the needs assessment process.

“Texarkana College is committed to supporting our region’s law enforcement community,” said Kathy Smith, Director of End User Technology & Testing at Texarkana College. “Restoring TCOLE testing to our campus ensures officers and cadets have access to essential certification exams close to home, strengthening training pipelines and supporting public safety across our service area.”

Stephen Gass, Chief of Police at Texarkana College, said the designation will reduce travel costs and time for local law enforcement personnel.

“This allows peace officers, jailers, and telecommunicators to complete exams here without traveling outside the community, saving time, tax dollars, and work hours,” Gass said.

TCOLE exams offered at the Testing Center include the Peace Officer, County Corrections, Telecommunicator, Police Officer to Jailer, and Police Officer Reactivation licensing exams. Most exams must be taken within six months of completing the required training course.

For additional information about testing schedules and eligibility requirements, visit www.texarkanacollege.edu/testing-center or call 903-823-3278.