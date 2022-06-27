Texarkana Area 4th of July Weekend Firework Line-Up

Advertisement

The Downtown Fireworks show in Texarkana will once again be cancelled this year. Due to an incident several years ago, with the fireworks show being too close to the dog pound, no one has come forward or pulled any permits for Downtown Texarkana this year.

Wake Village City Hall, separate from Texarkana, is excited to announce their fireworks show this year on Monday, July 4th in Kings Park in Wake Village. Fireworks will begin after dark. Free admittance and parking for all.

The Fire Marshall’s office would like to remind anyone inside the city limits of Texarkana this year, that it is illegal to pop any fireworks into the sky.

Advertisement

Here is a list of surrounding areas conducting firework shows this year.

Redwater Freedom Fest Sunday, July 3rd at 7-9PM

First Baptist Church

105 Redwater Blvd E. Redwater, TX

Join in on the fun for free hotdog meals and more, and fireworks after dark in the parking lot of the FBC Redwater.

Freedom Fest/Fireworks Monday, July 4th at 6PM

T&P Trailhead Park, 200 S Ellis St.

New Boston, TX

Fireworks start after dark around 9PM, enjoy music, food and more!

SummerFest & Fireworks 2022 Atlanta, TX

Saturday, July 2nd beginning at 6PM

606 S Lousie St.

Free parking and admissions. Food vendors and more. Fireworks begin after dark.