Texarkana, Arkansas Breakfast with City Manager

Are you from the Texarkana, Arkansas side? Do you have questions or concerns about what’s happening in your local streets, parks and other issues around your community, but feel like your voice isn’t being heard? This Thursday, August 18th, from 8-9AM at 1 Legion Drive, you can sit down with Texarkana Arkansas City Manager Jay Ellington to discuss your questions and concerns that you may have.

“I want to use this Breakfast as a tool to allow people to get to know me, as well as way for citizens to voice any concerns and opportunities that we need to pay attention to. This is the first breakfast we are hosting, and hopefully we will continue to do this once or twice a year,” said City Manager Jay Ellington.