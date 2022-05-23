Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Clinic hosting community wide health fair and open house

Advertisement



The City of Texarkana, Texas will host a community-wide health fair for City employees and members of the public on Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Southwest Center, located at 3222 W. 7th Street.

The health fair will feature over 30 vendors related to healthcare, wellness, services and more. Food trucks will also be on site, and door prizes will be given away. Free health testing will also be provided.

Later the same day, the Texarkana-Bowie County Family Health Clinic will host an open house at their facility located at 902 W. 12th Street from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Advertisement

“We’ve spent a lot of time working on our health clinic,” said Director of Parks and Recreation and Wellness, Robby Robertson. “We’ve painted, and changed traffic patterns, and worked hard to make it inviting and welcoming to both the public and our employees. I’m proud of all the hard work we’ve done and want to invite our community in to see the upgrades we’ve made.”

For more information, contact Lisa Thompson at lisa.thompson@txkusa.org or (903) 798-1743.

