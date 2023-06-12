Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center- Food Truck Friday Event

The Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center will be hosting their first Food Truck Friday event this Friday, June 16th, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at 4802 Texas Boulevard Texarkana, Texas.

The Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center is a local non-profit organization that offers a safe place for children who are victims of abuse and their families to receive comprehensive services from dedicated professionals.

Make sure to stop by & grab some delicious lunch from Dre’licious Dishes and free lemonade served by CAC staff & some sweet little helpers!

