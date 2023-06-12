$1.50 Movie Wednesday is Back This Summer for You and Your Kids!

Summertime with kids can be hectic and busy. One thing that helps as a parent is knowing where around town you can find affordable things to do with your kids throughout the summer. Our local Cinemark offers $1.50 movies every Wednesday throughout the summer with family friendly movies.

Every Wednesday between the weeks of June 19th- August 10th at 9:30AM you and your kids can enjoy $1.50 movies at our local Cinemark. Each Wednesday highlights a different movie. This summer the line-up includes everything from Minions: The Rise of Gru, Sonic the Hedgehog, The Bad Guys, Puss in Boots and so much more.

For more information about the schedule of movies click HERE.