Sponsor

Marian Clark, age 74, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Monday, June 2, 2025, in a Hot Springs, Arkansas, nursing home.

Mrs. Clark was born January 12, 1951, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She worked as a pharmacy clerk at Wal-Mart and was also a devoted homemaker. She deeply loved her husband and son and cherished their time together. Marian enjoyed playing Bingo with her friends and found joy in their companionship. She was also an animal lover, always showing kindness and affection to the pets that were in her care. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Wayne Clark, and two brothers, James Rese Duke and David Duke.

She is survived by her son, Jamie Clark of Fouke, Arkansas; two sisters-in-law, Vera Wright and Melba Hickson; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Graveside services will be 10:00 A. M. on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at Sylverino Cemetery in Fouke, Arkansas, with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.