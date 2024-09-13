Texarkana College Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Sponsor

As our community nears the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, Texarkana College is proud to join the nation in recognizing and celebrating the cultural heritage of the Hispanic community.

This annual event takes place from September 15th through October 15th and provides an opportunity for the TC campus to honor their Hispanic students and invite the community to participate in their traditions and history through a series of inclusive events.

To kick off the month, the Texarkana College Adult Education program will be hosting an ESL Open House on September 16th at 6:00 PM in BCT room 11. Attendees can engage with other ESL students and enjoy a free dinner provided by Loca Luna. TC alumni Catalina Cordero explains the event’s importance. “It’s a great opportunity for people wanting to learn English to feel more comfortable and offer them classes and help. English is my second language and ESL helped tremendously.”

On Thursday, September 26th at 12 PM, Lotería, a traditional Mexican board game of chance, will be hosted in the Student Center by the TC Hispanic Student Association. The celebration continues Tuesday, October 1st, with a vibrant Hispanic Heritage Festival from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the field between the Nelson Administration and BCT building. The festival will feature performances by Ballet Folklórico Alma Latina, and Red Lick ISD, as well as a salsa contest, music, food, and a variety of vendors.

Texarkana College Student Body President Maria Cedeño is just as enthusiastic about the festival. “I’ve been looking forward to this event since the beginning of the school year. There will be singers, dancers, vendors, face painting, bounce houses, and Juanito’s tacos– which I am most excited for.”

Silva Cedeño is not only thrilled about the events but values the cultural celebration. “As a student originally from Venezuela, it amazes me how people enjoy our culture and connect with the Hispanic people. The month reminds me of home and makes me proud of my heritage.”

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the people, achievements, rich history, and diverse traditions of individuals with roots in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. “The month is a dedication to a diverse culture, a celebration of Hispanic history, and an invitation for the community to get involved and hear our stories,” says Silva Cedeño, who hopes to show the beauty of not only her culture, but the diversity of many.

