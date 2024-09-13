TISD Board of Trustees Name Pastor Ronald Ruffin to District 2 Seat

Sponsor

During the Texarkana Independent School District Board of Trustees’ September 12 special called session, trustees voted unanimously to name Pastor Ronald Ruffin as the replacement to serve out the remainder of Mr. Gerald Brooks’ term for District 2. Mr. Brooks, who passed away in July, left behind a legacy of service and commitment to the betterment of our community. TISD accepted applications from August 6 through August 21, with Trustees interviewing all eligible candidates on September 12. Pastor Ruffin will serve until the next scheduled board election for the District 2 Board of Trustee position.

Pastor Ruffin resides in District 2 and is an alumnus of Texas High. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he demonstrates a deep commitment to both his family and community. With an impressive 20-year career at Red River Army Depot, Pastor Ruffin has exemplified dedication to service. His leadership experience extends to a notable 6-year tenure as Vice President of the NAACP Texarkana, Texas Branch, where he has been an active member for approximately 15 years.

In addition to his community service, Pastor Ruffin is actively involved in various Christian ministries. He has served as the Pastor of Greater Saint John Baptist Church for over 35 years, making a lasting impact on his congregation. His passion for education is evident in his role as Dean of Christian Education at Zion District Congress of Christian Education, where he supported faculty, supervised educational leadership, and motivated both instructors and students. Pastor Ruffin is also a proud Texarkana College and Texarkana Baptist Seminary graduate.

His experience and collaborative approach will be valuable assets to the Board of Trustees. Pastor Ruffin views it as a privilege and an honor to follow in the footsteps of Mr. Brooks as he steps into the District 2 seat on the Board. He stated, “I am committed to learning, growing, supporting, and contributing to the Board’s efforts for the betterment of TISD, just as Mr. Brooks did for many years.”

Pastor Ruffin’s top priority is to always place students’ best interests at the forefront of his decisions. He is dedicated to ensuring students have access to the resources and facilities necessary for their continued progress and success. Believing in TISD’s commitment to student success, which is evident through the district’s daily encouragement and guidance, he hopes to be a source of support for the district, staff, students, and families served by Texarkana Independent School District.

