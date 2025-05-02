TISD Celebrates Texas High School Artists Earning Top Honors at 2025 State VASE Competition

Sponsor

Texarkana ISD is proud to announce that three Texas High School students have earned top accolades at the 2025 State Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE), showcasing exceptional talent, creativity, and artistic excellence. Elizabeth Sharp, Hollyn Gerrald, and David Morales-Simon were each awarded the prestigious Rating IV Superior Medalist designation during the event held April 25–26 in San Marcos.

Organized by the Texas Art Education Association, VASE is the largest high school art competition in the state, recognizing outstanding student achievement in the visual arts. Artworks are evaluated on a rigorous rubric that assesses conceptual understanding, technical skill, creativity, and personal voice. A Rating IV is the highest possible score and signifies exemplary work across all areas.

In addition to receiving this top honor, their pieces were considered for the elite Gold Seal Award—an extra distinction granted to a select few Rating IV recipients.

“We are incredibly proud of Elizabeth, Hollyn, and David for their remarkable achievements,” said Texas High School Principal Ben Renner. “Their dedication, creativity, and artistic growth are truly inspiring.”

Participation in the State VASE competition offers students the chance to share their work with professional jurors, connect with peers across Texas, and gain meaningful feedback to further their artistic journey. It also strengthens skills in self-expression, confidence, and appreciation for the visual arts.

Texarkana ISD congratulates these outstanding student artists on their success and looks forward to celebrating their continued growth and achievements in the arts.

