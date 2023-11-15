Texarkana College Inducts Students as Charter Members of Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society

Sponsor

Five Texarkana College associate degree nursing students were inducted last week as charter members into the Theta Sigma Chapter of Alpha Delta Nu, the national nursing honor society for associate degree nurses. The TC chapter was chartered in January 2023 by the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN), and TC’s first induction ceremony was held on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Inductees were honored with a pinning ceremony and a presentation of an honors cord recognizing the student’s academic excellence in their educational pursuit of nursing.

TC President Dr. Jason Smith congratulated the students for their success and work toward becoming charter members of TC’s nursing honors society.

“I want to congratulate you on completing the requirements to become members of this prestigious program and for representing the essence of what it means to be a nurse through your academic achievements,” said Dr. Smith. “TC’s Associate Degree Nursing program is recognized throughout the state as a leader in academic rigor and preparation for the credentialing exam. As a TC nursing student, you have demonstrated integrity and professionalism conduct on campus and in your clinical assignments. Now, as a member of Alpha Delta Nu, your hard work and dedication to the nursing profession is being recognized and rewarded. I am so proud of each of you and grateful for your leadership on our campus in becoming charter members of TC’s associate degree nursing honors society.”

Students who took part in the induction ceremony include Tia Taylor-Hogan, President; Alexis Montgomery-Vice President; Carice Hershcovich-Secretary; and members Whitney Craig, and Hannah Hernandez. Nursing faculty member, Katelyn Park, serves as the chapter’s chair Alpha Delta Nu- Theta Sigma Chair.

To join Alpha Delta Nu, students may apply for membership after successful completion of at least one semester of a nursing course. Full membership is granted in the final semester of study if the student earns a grade of B or better in all courses. During their second to last semester of nursing school, the provisional members must complete an educational or recruitment capstone project. If students meet all criteria, they are inducted into the honor society during their final semester.

TC nursing students’ capstone project consisted of producing a recruitment video explaining the educational steps a current licensed professional nurse can take to transition to an associate degreed nurse. The video can be viewed online at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrNHhMWpPQs. Photos from the induction ceremony are available online at https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjB2LoV. For more information and to see a full list of degrees and certificates offered at TC, visit online at www.texarkanacollege.edu or call 903-823-3012.

