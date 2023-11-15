The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana offers evening courses for the Associate of Arts (AA) degree at the Texarkana campus

Sponsor

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is thrilled to announce the commencement of evening classes at its Texarkana campus starting Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Tailored to meet the diverse needs of students, UAHT will offer the full Associate of Arts (AA) degree during evening hours. Most classes are scheduled once a week from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Courses for this degree will be offered on a three-year rotation so students benefit from taking classes at night.

Associates of Arts Degree Courses for Spring 2024 Semester

Monday’s lineup features Foundations of Composition, Composition I, and Music Appreciation. Tuesday classes include Quantitative Literature, Art Appreciation, and US History II. Wednesday’s offerings comprise Edge, Speech, and Social Problems. Thursday rounds out the week with College Algebra, World Literature II, and Philosophy. Many other courses are offered in the evening on the UA Texarkana campus. See our schedule for the full list of classes that support these degrees.

Registration Details

Registration for the spring semester at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is now open and will continue through January 12, 2023. To facilitate enrollment, the college will host extended hours registration on January 8 and 9, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Classes are set to commence on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

How to Register and Learn More

To register for classes or to schedule a campus tour, interested individuals can contact the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana at 870-777-5722 or visit www.uaht.edu today.

The introduction of evening classes underscores the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana’s commitment to providing accessible and flexible educational opportunities for the community. With a wide range of courses available, the institution invites prospective students to embark on their academic journey and take advantage of the enriching programs offered on the Texarkana campus.

