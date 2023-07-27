Texarkana College Welcomes Fall 2023 Honors College Students

Sponsor

Texarkana College hosted a welcome dinner for the 2023 Honors College students and their families on Tuesday, July 25. More than forty spring graduates representing the top percentage of students from fifteen area high schools gathered at the Truman Arnold Student Center to meet TC faculty, staff, and cohorts of the incoming class of TC’s Honors College. Dr. Mary Ellen Young, TC Honors College Director and Dean of Liberal and Performing Arts Division, said students who are members of the Honors College have received TC Presidential or Deans’ scholarships to complete their associate degree at TC, or prepare them to transfer credit to a university. The scholarship covers the full cost of tuition, fees, and books at TC for up to two years, or sixty semester credit hours.

“We are so very proud of the incoming class of Honors College students who represent top academic performers from our area high schools,” said Dr. Young. “TC established the Honors College to provide a unique opportunity for exceptional students to engage in a community of scholars focused on in-depth studies with an emphasis on leadership, service, critical and innovative thinking.”

As part of the Honors College, students will also serve as student ambassadors for TC at campus events and at community and civic events.

“Honors College students will serve as hosts and assist with TC campus activities, help with recruiting and outreach at area schools, provide tutoring and mentoring services to peers, and serve as student representatives of the college at community events,” said Dr. Young.

Dr. Young said although there are many benefits afforded the Honors College students, it comes with the expectation of maintaining the same level of academic excellence and service they demonstrated during their high school careers.

“To maintain their scholarship and status within the Honors College, students are required to earn at least a 3.25 GPA each term, complete 10 hours of service hours, and attend 10 hours of leadership seminar sessions,” said Dr. Young. “Honors College students will enjoy smaller class sizes for several required courses and will be provided opportunities for priority access to course registration. Students can also choose to participate in social, cultural, and travel experiences, and will have networking opportunities with mentors and future employers. At graduation, an honors designation will be noted on their diploma and transcripts, and students will receive an Honors College medallion.”

The following 2023 high school graduates represent TC’s 2023-2024 Honors College:

Presidential Scholars: Evan Acosta – Maud, Landri Beckham – Queen City, Carley Blaydes – Atlanta, Aiden Cooper – DeKalb, Kadence Foster – Texas High, Riley Halford – Atlanta, Ashlynn Hartzo – Queen City, Andrew Morgan – New Boston, Sean Pike – New Boston, Mackenzie Roy – Hooks, Zane Triplett – Dekalb, and Seth Uncel – Arkansas High.

Deans’ Scholars: Branson Andrews – DeKalb, Vanessa Baez – Texas High, Emaleigh Barsz – DeKalb, Madison Barth – Texas High, Hadley Butcher – Pleasant Grove, Taylor Cole – Pleasant Grove, Peyton Curtis – Texas High, Rayleigh Derrick – Pleasant Grove, Aunisty Dorsey – New Boston, Landen Gamble – Pleasant Grove, Haylee Gerber – Hooks, Leticia Gonzalez – Texas High, Morgan Haworth – Bloomburg, Mikyla Laude – Texas High, Chanlee Long – Texas Online Preparatory, Rafaela Lyons – Premier, Gracie McKinney – Avery, Jackson Montgomery – DeKalb, Mallory Moody – Texas High, Allyson Morris – DeKalb, Seth Mullins – Redwater, Audrey Obenoskey – Hooks, Sarah O’Steen – Texas High, Madison Patrick – McLeod, Tyimohnt Reynolds – Texas High, Maria Silva Cedeno – Texas High, Lilly Sims – Queen City, Dalton Singleton – DeKalb, Natalie Sumpter – Queen City, and Avery Waldrop – Redwater.

More information can be found about TC’s Presidential and Deans’ Scholarships and the Honors College here: https://www.texarkanacollege.edu/honors/.

