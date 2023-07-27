Sponsor

Dorothy Joe “Harper” Burnett was born October 28, 1939 in Corley, Texas to parents of William Lee Lewis and Ruby Robinson Lewis. She was one of eight siblings Dorothy was employed with Red River Army Depot. She also raised and took care of children for years which gave her the most joy. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grands and great-grands. Dorothy never met a stranger, if you needed shelter, food, or just love, she would open her heart and home at any hour. She was a mentor and mother to many. She loved going to church when she was well and able. Family gatherings was a highlight of her life. She never thought about herself, only the next person and she would do anything to help you if she could. She had a beautiful heart, loving, generous and she has had an impact on many.

Dorothy was preceded in death by sons, David Burnett and Julius Burnett Sr. great-great-son, Kendrick Deaver, great-grand-daughter, Jahnari Jackson, sister, Bonnie Battle, brothers, Bobby Lewis, William Robinson, Jr. Joe Lewis, Ruben Lewis, James Arthur Lewis, Romeo Lewis, nieces, Monica Stiger, Christine Battle James, Ruby Battle Brown.

She leaves to cherish to: Grandsons: Reginald “Peter” Dodd, Julius Burnett III of Texarkana, TX; Anthony Burnett, David Burnett of Texarkana, Tx; Antonio “Tony” Ross of Dallas, TX, Carpius “Scooter” Dodd of Alabama; Great-Grandchildren: Kendall Dodd, Enzo Criner, Rashod Dodd, Ramontravious Simpson, Marlon Bland, Jasmine Eaton, Caron Eaton, Jessie Glover, Carter Dodd, Carleigh Dodd, Cory Ross, Brenille Ross Tia Dodd; Special Grandsons: Van Grissom, KaMarion Ridgeway, Krystian Wrightner, Keith Hill Jr; Special Nieces: Tiffany Tyson, Phyllis Battle Goodnight, Marketa Battle Flowers, Cynthia (Jimmy) Owens, Trina (Joe) Davis; Special Friend: Stephanie Hood, Sarah Chapman and a host of nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.

Funeral Service Saturday July 29, 2023 12:00 Deliverance Temple, 1502 Milam Street, Texarkana, Texas with Rev. Andrew Riser, Eulogist. Burial in Corley Cemetery under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

