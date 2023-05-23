Texarkana College’s VP of Instruction Steps Down to Accept Position as DeKalb ISD Superintendent

At Monday’s board meeting, Texarkana College Trustees received notice of Dr. Donna McDaniel’s official resignation from her position as Vice President of Instruction. Dr. McDaniel has accepted the position of Superintendent of DeKalb Independent School District. TC will assist Dr. McDaniel with her transition to her new position starting in June. During Dr. McDaniel’s ten years of service with TC, college president, Dr. Jason Smith, says Texarkana College and the community has greatly benefitted from Dr. McDaniel’s leadership.

“It has been my honor to call Dr. McDaniel my colleague and I have learned a great deal from her wealth of knowledge,” Dr. Smith said. “I value her professionalism and I admire her servant-leader heart. Without a doubt, Dr. McDaniel embodies the very essence of legendary leaders within the field of education, and I know DeKalb ISD will flourish with her at the helm. DeKalb ISD is part of TC’s district, and we are looking forward to the continuation of a strong partnership. We will greatly miss Dr. McDaniel as part of the college’s leadership team, and I want to personally thank her for her amazing support and leadership through the years.”

Dr. McDaniel said that being a part of the TC family has been a great honor and that the opportunity to lead the faculty and staff have helped prepare her for her new superintendent role.

“Serving the students, faculty and staff at Texarkana College has been such an honor and I will always be grateful for the opportunities that have been afforded me through my position,” said Dr. McDaniel. As a team, we have faced challenges that have helped me grow into a better leader, and we have celebrated many successes. There is truly no better place in higher education to work, or to learn as a student. Everyone treats you like family here. I cannot begin to express my gratitude to the Board of Trustees, the faculty, staff, and administration for believing in me and supporting me in my role over the last ten years. I have had amazing mentors and worked alongside dedicated and brilliant colleagues that have pushed me to grow and learn more every single day. My time at TC has truly been a pinnacle in my career and a joy that I will hold dear to my heart. Thank you!”

Dr. McDaniel will assume her new role with DeKalb ISD in June.

“DeKalb, Texas, is my family’s home and I have loved investing my time and service serving the community through the years,” said Dr. McDaniel. “I am so excited about the new opportunities that are ahead of me to join the school district family and serve the community at this level. There will be a lot for me to learn, but I am eager to begin the journey and prepare for the beginning of the fall semester.”



Dr. McDaniel has over 25 years of experience in education and began her work at TC after serving at Texarkana ISD, DeKalb ISD, and Hooks ISD. Dr. McDaniel joined the TC staff in 2013 and has had oversight of the academic affairs of more than 3,000 students annually and over 200 faculty and staff members since that time. While at TC, Dr. McDaniel was selected as a participant for the prestigious Aspen Rising President’s Institute and was also named as the 2019 honoree of the Texas Association of Community Colleges’ Carl M. “Cheesie” Nelson Leadership Award. Dr. McDaniel’s leadership also helped guide the college to receive state and national recognition for student success and achievement placing TC as one of the top five community colleges in Texas for graduation rates. Additionally, this achievement was recognized by the national Achieving the Dream Institute which awarded TC with the prestigious Leah Meyer Austin Award.

TC board president, Derrick McGary, expressed his gratitude to Dr. McDaniel for her service and leadership.

“Dr. McDaniel’s commitment to student success and sustaining a culture of academic excellence has helped TC stay the course through years of unprecedented challenges including expansion of the TC tax base and the strain on college operations as a result of COVID-19,” said McGary. “Through her leadership and oversight, TC has seen record-breaking measures of student achievement and the addition of new workforce training facilities that will benefit the future of our community’s economic base for years to come. Thank you, Dr. McDaniel, for leaving a legacy of distinction for Texarkana College.”

Dr. Smith said plans are still being finalized for distribution of Dr. McDaniel’s duties as Vice President of Instruction.



“We have very qualified deans and directors employed at TC who will assume the duties previously managed by Dr. McDaniel,” said Dr. Smith. “At this time, we have asked Dr. Dixon Boyles, currently serving as Dean of Business and Social Sciences Division and Chief Academic Officer, to step into the Vice President of Instruction position. Dr. McDaniel wore many hats and had oversight of many departments and programs. As we begin to assess all the duties previously managed by the VP of Instruction and the Dean of Business and Social Sciences Division, we will most likely make further administrative assignments.”

In other business, TC Trustees voted to cancel the June 26, 2023, board meeting and move the July 26, 2023, board meeting to July 31 to accommodate a combined strategic planning and board retreat.

