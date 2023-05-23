Twin City CrossFit Instructors Blake Morgan and Siera Nelson to Compete in HYROX World Championship Competition in Manchester, UK

Twin City CrossFit, located at the Sportsplex in Texarkana, is excited to announce that two of our talented instructors, Blake Morgan and Siera Nelson, will be representing our community and gym in the upcoming HYROX World Championship Competition in Manchester, UK on May 27, 2023.

Blake Morgan is a former Division I baseball player and one of only 13 pitchers in the history of the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) to have made over 30 appearances in a year. He is also a CrossFit Level 1 Trainer and has been coaching at Twin City CrossFit for the past year. Blake is known for his competitive spirit and his dedication to helping his athletes achieve their goals.

Siera Nelson is a certified CrossFit Level 1 Trainer, Functional Movement Screening Certified, and has five years of CrossFit experience. She is also a Kinesiology major and has been doing personal and group fitness training for several years. Siera is passionate about helping others achieve their fitness goals and is known for her ability to motivate and inspire her clients.

Blake and Siera have been training tirelessly for months to prepare for this highly competitive event, which is expected to draw top athletes from around the world. The HYROX competition is a unique combination of endurance and strength challenges, consisting of eight different fitness tests that must be completed in succession. The tests include running, rowing, and various functional fitness exercises such as burpees and lunges.

“The goal here was to basically go and put ourselves through something that would tear us apart so we could become better and stronger in the end,” said Blake Morgan about the HYROX competition.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to represent Texarkana, Twin City CrossFit, and the Sportsplex on the global stage,” said Siera Nelson. “We have been overwhelmed by the support of our community and are excited to make them proud.”

Blake and Siera are accepting donations to help cover their travel expenses to the HYROX World Championship Competition. Donations can be made through their GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/194a2d96.

“We are proud to have Blake and Siera representing the Sportsplex and Texarkana at the HYROX World Championship Competition,” said Lori Carmony, Director of the Sportsplex. “We wish them the best of luck and know they will give it their all.”

For more information about the HYROX World Championship Competition, please visit https://hyrox.com/en/world-series/manchester-2023/.

