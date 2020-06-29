Texarkana COVID-19 Update Monday, June 29

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TX—Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reports 21 new cases from the weekend, for a total of 268 positive COVID-19 cases, with 119 recoveries and 16 related deaths. Cass County has a total 44 cases with 36 recoveries, and two deaths.

Miller County, Ark. reports 18 active cases and 2 deaths.

Of Bowie County’s new cases, there is no concentration around one facility or business, but rather the cases are widespread and sources are varied. Please stay home when possible, and wear a face covering when leaving your home is necessary. Use social distancing at all times.

Advertisement

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Governor Greg Abbott announced on Friday that he has rolled back a portion of the Open Texas plan, citing “recent substantial increases” in COVID-19 cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations. His order: