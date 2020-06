Advertisement

Authorities continue to search for a man that went missing wile boating on the Red River Sunday afternoon.

The missing man has been identified by authorities as 48-year-old Charlie Marshall of Texarkana.

The boat started taking on water and sank near the Index Bridge on Highway 71 Sunday afternoon around 1 p.m.

A woman also in the boat safely swam to shore.

Authorities searched until dark Sunday for Marshall and resumed the search Monday.