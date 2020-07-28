Texarkana COVID-19 Update Tuesday, July 28

Advertisement

TEXAKANA, TX— Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reports a total of 595 positive COVID-19 cases, with 261 recoveries and 36 deaths. There are currently 298 active cases being traced in Bowie County.

Cass County has a total 140 cases with 54 recovered and four deaths. Cass County currently has 82 active cases.

Miller County, Ark. reports 78 active positive cases and 3 deaths.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Bowie-Texarkana Health Department at 902 W. 12th Street Texarkana, TX 75501 beginning Monday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. through Saturday for two weeks. Register at gogettested.com or on-site. No symptoms required. Call 903-255-5560 for questions about testing.

