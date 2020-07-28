Woman Killed in Wreck on Summerhill Rd.

Advertisement

A 24-year-old Texarkana woman was killed in a head-on crash on Summerhill Rd. just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Police have identified the victim as 24-year-old Nicole Burnett of Texarkana, Arkansas.

First responders conducted CPR on Burnett for at least 15 minutes before she was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the truck, 61-year-old Harry Cogell, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened in the 4500 block of Summerhill Rd.

According to police it is still very early in the investigation, but it appears that Burnett’s northbound vehicle crossed into the path of Cogell’s southbound truck and they struck head on.