TISD Student Packet Pick-UP for At-Home Learning, Grab-and-GO Meal Updates for March 30th – April 3rd, 2020

AT-HOME LEARNING

All grade level At-Home Learning activity packets will be available for distribution on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Packets will include:

• 10 Day Schedule

• Language Arts/Science/Math/Social Studies Learning Activities

• List of additional learning resources

• All packets will be retained by the student until normal school attendance occurs

FOR PRESCHOOL AND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENTS:

Parents/Guardians may obtain a packet by:

Picking up a packet from the student’s home campus on Friday, March 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Contacting the campus front office to have a packet emailed or directly mailed to the home address.

FOR MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS:

Parents/Guardians or students may obtain a packet by:

Picking up a packet from the home campus or their closest neighborhood elementary location on Friday, March 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

• Texas Middle School – 2100 College Drive (pick-up at Circle Drive off College Drive)

• Texas High School – 2112 Kennedy Lane (pick-up from Employee Parking Lot off Kennedy Lane)

• Elementary locations

Dunbar Early Education Center – 2315 West 10th Street Highland Park Elementary – 401 West 25th Street Nash Elementary – 100 Burton Street Spring Lake Park Elementary – 4324 Ghio Fish Boulevard Theron Jones Early Literacy Center – 2600 West 15th Street Wake Village Elementary – 400 Wildcat Drive Westlawn Elementary – 410 Westlawn Drive

0 Contacting the campus front office to have a packet emailed or directly mailed to the home address 0 Accessing via Google Classroom

STUDENTS WHO RECEIVE SPECIAL SERVICES THROUGH ANY OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS SHOULD REQUEST A PACKET BY STUDENT NAME AT THE CAMPUS THE STUDENT ATTENDS.

• Accelerated PreAP Math 6 – 8 grade

• 504 Services

• Dyslexia Services

• English as a Second Language (ESL) or Bilingual Services

• Special Education and Related Services

DISTRIBUTION PROTOCOL: All packets will be distributed using a “drive-through” protocol. Families will remain in their vehicles and appropriate packets will be handed to them.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES: Basic school supplies will be available. If parents are in need of supplies, please let the staff know when picking-up your students learning materials.

WEEKLY CONTACT: Teachers will make calls twice a week to check-in on the students’ progress, provide additional support and answer any questions. The call will not necessarily be coming from a TISD line so you may see “No Caller ID” or “Restricted” pop us as the incoming call. Please answer.

GRAB-AND-GO MEALS BEGINNING MARCH 30 Beginning Monday, March 30

TISD Grab-And-Go Meal pick-up times will be from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the following locations:

Theron Jones Early Literacy Center – 2600 West 15th Street (front entrance)

Texas Middle School – 2100 College Drive (pick-up at Circle Drive off of College Drive) Town North Apartments – 4624 Elizabeth Street (complex parking lot via our Tiger Food Truck)