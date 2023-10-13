Texarkana Halloween, Trunk-or-Treat and Fall Festival Guide

Sunday, October 15th:
Come join us for the Mosaic Church Fall Festival! Costumes are encouraged! This is a free family event. We hope to see you there! – Trunk-or-Treat – Free hot dogs, drinks and cotton candy – Games – Bounce House – Cake Walk : 909 North Bishop Road, Texarkana, Texas
Wednesday, October 18th:
Williams Memorial UMC- 4000 Moores Lane, Texarkana, TX, United States, Texas
Thursday, October 19th:
Friday, October 20th:
Liberty- Eylau Community will be hosting a Senior Citizens’ Luncheon on Friday, October 20th.
Saturday- October 21st & Sunday, October 22nd
Saturday, October 21st:
Friday, October 27th:
Saturday, October 28th:
Nexthome Realty Advisors & Twin City Medical will be hosting their Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 28th from 4-7PM at 5487 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, Texas 75503.
Join us for a spooky family-friendly evening full of tricks and treats! Our annual Trunk or Treat will be held on Saturday, October 28th from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Spring Lake Park in the open field across from the Rotary Splash Pad. This event is free to attend and fun for all ages!
Sunday, October 29th:
First Baptist Church of Texarkana is hosting their Sweet Treat Fall Festival Sunday, October 29th from 4:30-6:30 PM. Free Candy, Hotdogs, Prizes and more! 3015 Moores Ln, Texarkana, TX, United States, Texas
Halloween Spooktacular Trunk or Treat, Sunday, October 29th from 5-7PM. Hosted by Texarkana First Church of Nazarene located at 6241 St. Michael Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503.
Cross View Baptist Church: Join us for family fun, food, games & hayrides & more! Kids can wear family friendly costumes (no zombies, witches, devils, ghosts or vampires)
Free hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, lots of games for the kids.
Red Lick, Texas
Tuesday, October 31st:
Enhabit Home Health and Hospice Hallow-Healthcare Fest! Join Enhabit for their Trunk or Treat on October 31st from 6-8PM. All Ages welcome!