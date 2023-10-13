Texarkana Halloween, Trunk-or-Treat and Fall Festival Guide

Sponsor

Sunday, October 15th:

Come join us for the Mosaic Church Fall Festival! Costumes are encouraged! This is a free family event. We hope to see you there! – Trunk-or-Treat – Free hot dogs, drinks and cotton candy – Games – Bounce House – Cake Walk : 909 North Bishop Road, Texarkana, Texas

Williams Memorial UMC- 4000 Moores Lane, Texarkana, TX, United States, Texas



Our annual Fall Festival will be held on Thursday, October 19th, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Spring Lake Park. The event will include bounce houses, costume contests with different age ranges, a pet costume contest, face painting, hay rides, and more!

Stick around after the festival for Movies in the Park where we will be showing The Addam’s Family 2. The movie will start at dusk in Spring Lake Park across from the airplane. Please bring blankets and chairs so you are comfortable on the lawn, concessions will be available for purchase.

Liberty- Eylau Community will be hosting a Senior Citizens’ Luncheon on Friday, October 20th.

Nexthome Realty Advisors & Twin City Medical will be hosting their Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 28th from 4-7PM at 5487 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

Join us for a spooky family-friendly evening full of tricks and treats! Our annual Trunk or Treat will be held on Saturday, October 28th from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Spring Lake Park in the open field across from the Rotary Splash Pad. This event is free to attend and fun for all ages!

Washington Community Development Center: “You’re invited to our much-awaited annual fall festival! It will be a fantastic time for the whole family with tons of exciting activities to enjoy. There will be live music, an array of food trucks dishing out delicious delicacies, a lively arts and crafts market, lots of candy, and even more! We’re really looking forward to seeing you there!”

Butters’ Bake Shop at 4th Annual Fall Festival!

Come out and get some candy, enjoy the carnival, and shop with the vendors!

First Baptist Church of Texarkana is hosting their Sweet Treat Fall Festival Sunday, October 29th from 4:30-6:30 PM. Free Candy, Hotdogs, Prizes and more! 3015 Moores Ln, Texarkana, TX, United States, Texas

Halloween Spooktacular Trunk or Treat, Sunday, October 29th from 5-7PM. Hosted by Texarkana First Church of Nazarene located at 6241 St. Michael Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

Cross View Baptist Church: Join us for family fun, food, games & hayrides & more! Kids can wear family friendly costumes (no zombies, witches, devils, ghosts or vampires)

Free hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, lots of games for the kids.

Red Lick, Texas

Enhabit Home Health and Hospice Hallow-Healthcare Fest! Join Enhabit for their Trunk or Treat on October 31st from 6-8PM. All Ages welcome!