A&M-Texarkana Presents Cary Patterson the Honorary Doctor of Leadership Degree

Texas A&M University-Texarkana presented Texarkana attorney Cary Patterson with an Honorary Doctorate of Leadership during its 9:00 a.m. commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13th. Patterson was awarded the honorary degree for meritorious service to the university, to the state of Texas, to the United States, and to humanity at large.

The honorary degree recipient is someone who has distinguished themselves in sustained activity in the field of public service. The purpose of the Honorary Doctorate of Leadership is to recognize a person who exemplifies Texas A&M University Texarkana’s aspirations for its students that they leave the university not only with a pathway to a career, but also with a commitment to community leadership.

“We are thrilled to present Mr. Patterson with the Honorary Doctor of Leadership Degree,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “He has been a tireless advocate of this university and its students, understanding the important role this university serves in the success of the greater community. His unwavering support played a large role in the downward expansion of the university to offer lower-division courses and in the relocation to the beautiful new campus near Bringle Lake. His support will benefit the students of this region for generations to come.”

Patterson earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas and a Juris Doctorate from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio. He began his legal career in 1976 and partnered with Harold Nix to form the firm Nix Patterson in 1986. For the past 36 years the firm has litigated some of the most significant liability cases in the United States, most notably the State of Texas’ claim against the tobacco industry to recoup state monies paid to treat tobacco-related illnesses. Working with four other Texas law firms Nix Patterson secured a settlement in excess of $17 billion, at the time the largest single civil litigation settlement in history.

This is the fourth honorary doctorate Texas A&M University-Texarkana has awarded in its more than 50 years as an institution. The honorary doctorate was previously awarded to Ross Perot, Anita Arnold, and Truman Arnold.

