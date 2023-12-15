Texarkana Holiday Weekend Event and Gig Guide

Sponsor

Featured Upcoming Event:

Live Weekend Music:

Friday Night:

Fat Jacks- TJ McAlexander

1923 Banana Club- Majestic Jazz Ensemble

La Fogata- Luke Guthrie

Twisted Fork- Danny Maxey & The Gang

Saturday Night:

Fat Jacks- Birds of a Feather

Twisted Fork- Trivia

1923 Banana Club- PHED

Hopkins Icehouse- Sean Harrison

La Fogata- Richard Cook- Elvis

Upcoming Events:

Perot Theater Upcoming Events & Ticket Information:

December 16th- Christmas On Main

January 19th, 2024- The Temptations

February 3rd, 2024- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks III, Voices of Power



Upcoming Holiday Events:

Santa Cow is coming to town!Enjoy Breakfast with Santa Cow 8:00am-10:30am today and tomorrow (12/15-12/16) only at the Chick-fil-A in Central Mall. Purchase a 10 count Chicken Minis to share with the family and get a photo while the little ones share their wishlist with Santa Cow

Texarkana Arts & Historic District Upcoming Events

Food Truck Fridays

Your favorite Fridays are BACK! Enjoy your pick of a great lunch or dinner in downtown Texarkana from local food trucks. This year, Food Truck Fridays will have three lunch days and three date nights for the entire community to enjoy, with multiple food trucks at each event. We invite you to come out and enjoy local cuisine and maybe even find a tasty new favorite!

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Downtown Live

Hosted by Main Street Texarkana

6-9pm on the second Friday of every month. Our downtown galleries, Joseph Raymond Fine Art and The Gallery at 1894, along with several downtown boutiques and retail businesses, stay open later to meet you! Come and enjoy artists producing unique art live, meet the artists behind the masterpieces hanging in the galleries, enjoy live music and entertainment, do some shopping and stop at one of our downtown restaurants for dinner before or after. This event is family friendly and free to the public.