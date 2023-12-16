Sponsor

Joe Thaniel Snowden

Date of Birth:-………………………………………………….February 26, 1934

Place of Birth: ………………………………………………….Prescott, Arkansas

Date of Death:………………………………………………….December 9, 2023

Parents:………………………….The Late Jett and Hattie Brown Snowden

Employment:……………………………………………………..Natural Mechanic

Dickey Clay

Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant (Retired)

Membership:……………………………….. Atlanta Street Church of Christ

Physical Plant Manager

Co-Shared Building Fund

Preceded in Death…………. First Wife: …….Cora Mae Lee Snowden

Second Wife: …….. Betty Faye Snowden

Fifteen Siblings, Two Grandsons Daughter- in- Law…………………………………………… .Rhonda Snowden

Those who remains to cherish his memories:

Sons:…………………………..Samuel & Mattie Snowden—Henrietta, NY

Marcus Snowden– Texarkana, TX

LaMar Snowden– Texarkana, TX

Daughters:………………Danette & Erwin Hamilton, Wake Village, TX

Shirley & Melvin Wright – Big Sandy, TX

Stacy & Lloyd Tyson – Wylie, TX

Bonus Daughters ……………………………………………………Mary Crowell

Tosha Martin

Thirteen Grandchildren, Twenty-two Great Grandchildren, Three Great Great Grandchildren and a host of other relative and friends.

Viewing Saturday, December 16, 2023 1:00-2:00 PM at Atlanta Street Church of Christ and Funeral Service immediately following at 2:00 PM with Bro. Lamar Snowden, Eulogist.

Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the directions of Jones Stuart Mortuary.