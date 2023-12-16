Joe Thaniel Snowden
Date of Birth:-………………………………………………….February 26, 1934
Place of Birth: ………………………………………………….Prescott, Arkansas
Date of Death:………………………………………………….December 9, 2023
Parents:………………………….The Late Jett and Hattie Brown Snowden
Employment:……………………………………………………..Natural Mechanic
Dickey Clay
Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant (Retired)
Membership:……………………………….. Atlanta Street Church of Christ
Physical Plant Manager
Co-Shared Building Fund
Preceded in Death…………. First Wife: …….Cora Mae Lee Snowden
Second Wife: …….. Betty Faye Snowden
Fifteen Siblings, Two Grandsons Daughter- in- Law…………………………………………… .Rhonda Snowden
Those who remains to cherish his memories:
Sons:…………………………..Samuel & Mattie Snowden—Henrietta, NY
Marcus Snowden– Texarkana, TX
LaMar Snowden– Texarkana, TX
Daughters:………………Danette & Erwin Hamilton, Wake Village, TX
Shirley & Melvin Wright – Big Sandy, TX
Stacy & Lloyd Tyson – Wylie, TX
Bonus Daughters ……………………………………………………Mary Crowell
Tosha Martin
Thirteen Grandchildren, Twenty-two Great Grandchildren, Three Great Great Grandchildren and a host of other relative and friends.
Viewing Saturday, December 16, 2023 1:00-2:00 PM at Atlanta Street Church of Christ and Funeral Service immediately following at 2:00 PM with Bro. Lamar Snowden, Eulogist.
Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the directions of Jones Stuart Mortuary.