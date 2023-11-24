Texarkana Holiday Weekend Event Guide

Live Weekend Music:
Friday Night:
Fat Jacks- Journey of a Lifetime
Twisted Fork- Jason Standridge
1923 Banana Club- Travis Matthews & Company
Whiskey River Country- Payton Howie
La Fogata- Chris Johns Trio
Saturday Night:
Fat Jacks- Teazur
Twisted Fork- Trivia
1923 Banana Club- Texarkana Jazz Collective
Hopkins Icehouse- Trey Johnson
La Fogata- John French
Upcoming Events:
Perot Theater Upcoming Events & Ticket Information:
November 24th- Sara Evans “Go tell it on the mountain” Christmas Tour
December 10th- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra POPS II: Christmas at the Perot
February 3rd, 2024- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra Masterworks III: Voices of Power
March 9th, 2024- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra Masterworks IV: Transfigured Night
April 6th, 2024- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra POPS III:Dark Side of The Moon: A Pink Floyd Tribute
Tickets for Perot Events Located HERE.
TRAHC Exhibits
TRAHC, Texarkana Museums System, and TXK 150 are happy to hold From Their Texarkana to Our Texarkana: A Reimagining of Photographic Images! This exhibition is in celebration of Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial. These fifteen selected artists will be paired with a photo from the Museums System archive to then reimagine in their own way! The exhibition opens on September 19 and runs through November 25.
Upcoming Holiday Events:
Hot Chocolate and Cookies with Santa, Friday, December 1st at Oakwood Homes of Texarkana! From 5PM-7:30PM.
Texarkana Arts & Historic District Upcoming Events
Food Truck Fridays
Your favorite Fridays are BACK! Enjoy your pick of a great lunch or dinner in downtown Texarkana from local food trucks. This year, Food Truck Fridays will have three lunch days and three date nights for the entire community to enjoy, with multiple food trucks at each event. We invite you to come out and enjoy local cuisine and maybe even find a tasty new favorite!
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Downtown Live
Hosted by Main Street Texarkana
6-9pm on the second Friday of every month. Our downtown galleries, Joseph Raymond Fine Art and The Gallery at 1894, along with several downtown boutiques and retail businesses, stay open later to meet you! Come and enjoy artists producing unique art live, meet the artists behind the masterpieces hanging in the galleries, enjoy live music and entertainment, do some shopping and stop at one of our downtown restaurants for dinner before or after. This event is family friendly and free to the public.
Open House & Arts Market Hosted by the Regional Arts Center December 1st & 2nd
For Arts’ Sake gift shop and TRAHC are excited to announce that this year’s HOLIDAY ARTS MARKET will be our 15th year bringing you special one-of-a-kind items by local artist and artisans.
A Degree of Separation by Jamin Carter Hosted by The Regional Arts & Humanities Council Inc. December 12th- January 20th
Precise, symbolic shapes and text layered amongst paint and ink, poured and brushed, characterize my work. I seek a relationship between aggressive external forces and stillness housed in practiced quiet. The paradox of symbols and language as simultaneously personal and public finds actualization in phrases with double meanings containing warnings, guidance and admonitions- “don’t…be soft”. The viewer’s interpretation is often dependent on their social proximity to the message. This dialogue (between art and viewer) is mirrored in the use of space and distance to describe the relative association between each element in the work. This process seeks to make sense of the contextual nature of meaning within a shared lexicon populated with contradicting experiences. The use of an established set of motifs combined with intuitive pouring, painting and mark making is a means of moving through the cracks of a heavyladen caste system of communication revealing a textured and ambiguous reality.