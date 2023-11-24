Austin Lee Whiteside, 87, of Texarkana passed away on November 20, 2023.
He was born on December 17, 1935, in Gentry, Arkansas to Gladys and Noah Whiteside.
Mr. Whiteside was a member of First Baptist Church Texarkana. He was also a veteran of the Navy, and he retired from the Red River Army Depot as the assistant fire chief.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Cindy Tyree; and two siblings, Billy Franklin Whiteside and Sarah Louise Avery.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Patty Whiteside; two sons, Gary Whiteside and wife Lori, and Terry Whiteside and wife Sabrina; son-in-law, John Tyree; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Jimmy Don Whiteside and wife Peggy; sister-in-law, Betty Whiteside; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Interment will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 26, 2023, from 5:00- 7:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.