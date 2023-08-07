Texarkana Homeless Coalition extends invite to volunteers for the 2nd Annual Resource Day

Sponsor



The Texarkana Homeless Coalition (TXKHC) is hosting the 2nd Annual Resource Day on Thursday, September 14th, from 8:00 am-2:00 pm at Crossties Event Venue located at 324 East Broad Street, Texarkana, AR. This day is driven by nonprofit organizations to help meet the needs of the homeless and those in poverty, and the community has the opportunity to join in on those efforts.

The goal of Resource Day is to help individuals and families experiencing or near homelessness find, enroll in, and receive services that otherwise would take months to secure. Along with offering free essential items, numerous organizations help to meet the needs of the homeless by providing them with proper resources and tools to succeed in life and eventually find themselves in a better situation. Many of these services are provided by corporations, nonprofits, and government agencies.

Chair of the Texarkana Homeless Coalition Vashil Fernandez encourages the community and local organizations to join them for a day of giving back.

“This day provides an abundant of resources to a population of our community who need it the most,” said Fernandez. “It’s also an opportunity to build relationships within the community and further our goal of providing sustainable solutions to individuals who face these challenges on a daily basis.”

Services will include but are not limited to distribution of hygiene kits, dental care, haircuts, showers, housing information, food, personal care products, veterans’ services, medical care, mental health, Texas identification cards, employment counseling, employment job placement, and clothing.

If you or your organization would like to reserve a vendor booth, please fill out the form in the link below. For those who would like to volunteer or donate, please contact Vashil Fernandez at vashil.fernandez@txkusa.org or (903) 798-3904.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScM9nxtSpCcoOc0CjS1EUwRdACHu1Ny_1ZvlwFZ1faMhfrspA/viewform?usp=pp_url

