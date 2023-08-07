Shaw Selected as New Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana

Sponsor

Cheryl Shaw, CPA, has been selected as the new Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Shaw has 24 years of experience working as a CPA in accounting, audit, and tax services with two well-respected accounting firms. She has successfully collaborated with a multitude of local and national clients to assist in their tax, accounting, and business endeavors. Shaw’s experienced professional background and strong work ethic will help her serve as a part of the dedicated leadership team at UAHT. “I am excited to be a part of this wonderful institution, and I appreciate the opportunity to serve in this role to support UAHT’s continuing mission to foster student success and economic improvement,” Shaw said.

“As an alumna of UAHT, returning to the campus will be a full-circle moment for me,” she said. “My history with UAHT includes classes at every level; concurrent credit, an adult education class, and later, as a nontraditional full-time student.” Upon transferring to Henderson State University, Shaw graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting. She has also earned the following professional certifications, including Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant, Certified in Financial Management, and Certified Fraud Examiner. “All of these experiences will enable me to roll up my sleeves and go to work for UAHT,” she said.

Shaw’s husband, Nelson Shaw, is an adjunct history and government instructor and has been part of the UAHT family since the Texarkana campus was established in 2012. The Shaws have been active in the Hope and Texarkana communities through public service and serving various professional, civic, and charitable organizations, including co-founding Harvest Texarkana. “My husband and I consider it an honor and a privilege to be part of the mission of the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, and we know first-hand what a tremendous difference the college makes in the lives of students and in the community.”

For more information about UAHT or to register for fall classes, call 870-777-5722 or visit www.uaht.edu.

