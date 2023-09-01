Sponsor

Mr. James Porter Towers was born March 15, 1937, in Bodcaw, Nevada County, Arkansas to the late Foster S. Sr. and Ruby McKinney Towers. He departed this life on Monday, August 21, 2023, at his home in Houston, Texas. He accepted Christ in his life at an early age and was a member of Willing Workers Baptist Church in Houston, Texas.

James attended the Booker T. Washington High School and graduated with the class of 1956. After graduation, he decided he wanted to serve his country and joined the United States Air Force, where he received an Honorable Discharge.

James also spent over 40 years as a truck driver with J.B. Hunt and Schneider Trucking Company, where he received multiple safety awards for no accidents over the road. After retirement, he drove the tour bus for Carrington Tours.

James met and married the love of his life, Wanda Jean Glenn Towers, who preceded him in death, February 17, 2018, after 38 years of marriage. He gained six bonus children that became part of his life. Two of them, Gwendolyn Glenn, and Bobby Sylvester Glenn preceded them in death.

James Porter Towers was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Wanda Glenn Towers, three sons: Jerrod Lynn “Fat Cat” Towers, Roger Wayne Towers – and their mother, Ruby Boone Towers – and William Earl Briggs. His brothers and sisters: Aaron, Curtis, Charles, Rosie, Raymond, Foster Jr. “Jimmy” and Ruth Edna.

James leaves to cherish his memory:

His Daughters: Lori “Peaches” (Lorenzo) McKinney of Lancaster, Texas

Cynthia (Leo) Henton of Seattle, Washington

Patricia Towers of Seattle, Washington

His Sons: Kenneth (Coretha) Matlock of Houston, Texas

Everett Towers of Houston, Texas

His Bonus Children: Donald Wayne Glenn of Houston, Texas

Kelvin Earl Glenn of Houston, Texas

Wanda Dian (Arnald) Nickleberry of Houston, Texas

Janice Dillingham of Houston, Texas

His Sister: Mary L. Towers Stuart of Texarkana, Arkansas

His Daughters-in-Law: Marilyn Towers of Phenix City, Alabama

Debra Briggs of Texarkana, Arkansas

Special Nephews and Nieces: Jonathan “Mickey” Stuart, Jr., Marcus D. Stuart and Connie Towers Butler, Crystal Pace, Jay Towers and Tiffani Towers.

Grandchildren: Shyeisha, Dontrelle, Kaila, Evan, Keith, Jalissa, Joshua, LaToya, Danielle, Shawntayla, Corteja, Brian, Brandon and fourteen great grandchildren.

And a host of bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cousins.

Visitation Friday, September 1, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary, 115 East 9th Street, Texarkana, Arkansas. Funeral Service Saturday, September 2, 2023, College Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1602 Rose Street, Texarkana, AR with Rev. Raumone Burton, Eulogist & Rev. Sedric Dinkens, Officiating. Burial in Fairhaven Cemetery 35th & Sanderson Lane under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary. Airforce Military Honors Rendered.