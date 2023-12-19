Texarkana ISD Education Foundation Awards 33 Innovative Teaching Grants

Sponsor

On December 14, 2023, the Texarkana ISD Education Foundation announced an award of $73,621.33 in Innovative Grants. The Board of Directors made surprise visits to twelve of the district’s campuses and Instructional Services. They presented 33 awards to excited administrators, teachers, staff, and students. The Foundation looks forward to following the implementation of these programs over the next few months and reporting to the Texarkana community how the resources provided by the Foundation maximize the educational opportunities for the students of Texarkana ISD.