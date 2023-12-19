Rachel Thomason-Nolte

Sponsor

Rachel Lavone Thomason-Nolte, age 67, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed peacefully Thursday, December 14, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Rachel was born January 22, 1956, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of the area. She was retired and a homemaker. She enjoyed creating beautiful items by sewing, quilting, and many other crafts. Rachel also loved to grow flowers, especially roses, and gardening. She took pride in having a beautiful and well-kept yard. She was an amazing cook and made sure to feed you when you came to visit. She was an avid animal lover and took great joy in caring for all types of animals. She was a quick-witted and considerate woman. She was soft-hearted, fearless, and one of the strongest women you would ever meet. Even through her sickness, she remained strong and without complaint. She loved to spend time with her husband and family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vermon and Pauline Thomason, and one son, Chad Nolte.

She is survived by her husband, Jesse Nolte; one son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Kari Nolte; three grandchildren, Jaxson, Arianna, and Bailey; one great-granddaughter, Tatym; and a host of other friends and family members.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dierksen Hospice for their care and support and to UAMS Cancer Institute for their care during her illness.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made your local animal rescue, shelter, or by adopting an animal in her honor.

