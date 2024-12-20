Texarkana ISD Hosts Second Annual Synergy Summit to Launch 2025 Community Service Project

Sponsor

Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) proudly hosted its second annual Synergy Summit at Texarkana College, where 243 Student Lighthouse Team members from across the district came together for a day of collaboration, leadership, and community impact. This year’s summit, themed “Helping Hands: Working Together for a Better Community,” marked a significant step in launching TISD’s district-wide service project for 2025.

The Synergy Summit provided a platform for students from PreK through 12th grade to connect, plan, and organize efforts aimed at making a meaningful difference in the Texarkana community. Emphasizing the power of unity and leadership, the summit encouraged students to understand the value of working together to address the needs of their community.

District Student Lighthouse Coordinator Elodia Witterstaetter expressed her pride in the event’s success, stating, “It is inspiring to witness what students can accomplish when given the opportunity to lead. Their creativity, dedication, and vision are an example of the strength of student-driven initiatives. These students are not just learning about leadership—they are living it.”

The journey toward the summit began at the start of the school year, when the 39 District Student Lighthouse team members brainstormed ideas to address critical issues facing the community. After discussions with local leaders and experts, the team chose homelessness as their focus, recognizing the urgent need to support the unhoused population in Texarkana.

Over the course of the semester, students organized monthly planning meetings, invited guest speakers, coordinated summit activities, and prepared materials. With guidance from Witterstaeter and 13 Campus Lighthouse Coordinators, students took ownership of every aspect of the event, from decorations to presentations and swag bags.

The Student Lighthouse Teams are now gearing up for their district-wide service project, with a goal of collecting 12,000 donated items and raising $10,000. Each campus will begin by planning local service projects focused on aiding organizations that serve the unhoused in Texarkana. In the spring, the teams will host a community event providing essential resources such as hygiene products, food, and haircuts, creating an opportunity for the district to unite in support of its neighbors.

Witterstaetter added, “This experience has been an incredible journey of growth for these students. Watching them develop leadership skills, find their voices, and make a real impact on the community has been inspiring.”

Texarkana ISD encourages community members and organizations to contribute to this meaningful cause. Those interested in donating goods, services, or making a monetary contribution to the project can contact Elodia Witterstaetter at elodia.witterstaetter@txkisd.net or by phone at 903-793-7561, ext. 1341.

