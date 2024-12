Sponsor

Clifton “Kip” Franklin Koller, 83, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at The Retreat at Kenwood in Texarkana, Texas. He was born March 6, 1941, to Robert Joe Koller and Holland Evelyn Catlett Koller of Hot Springs, AR.

Kip joined the Arkansas Army National Guard in 1964. Served 2 years in the Arkansas Guard and 4 years in the Texas National Guard. He began working for Day and Zimmerman in 1965 and after 42 years, retired in 2007. Kip was a faithful member and deacon of Beech Street First Baptist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Bob Koller, Billy Joe Koller, Donald Gene Koller, and two sisters, Shirley (Koller) Hamilton and Dorothy (Koller) Ward, all of Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Survived by his wife of 60 years, Grace Marie (Hawthorn) Koller; three sons, Jaylon (Lesia) Koller of Sherwood; Rodney (Amy) Koller of Texarkana, AR; Derek (Britain) Koller of Texarkana, AR. 15 Grandchildren, Chevy (Bailey) Brock of Conway, AR; Zach (Madison) Koller of Texarkana, AR; Tristen (Amber) Koller of Texarkana, AR; Harley Brock of Texarkana, AR; Katy Koller of Texarkana, AR; Wade Koller of Sherwood, AR; Hayden Koller of Texarkana, AR; Gage Brock of Texarkana, AR; Adison Koller of Texarkana, AR; Jaxon Koller of Texarkana, AR; Abby Koller of Sherwood, AR; Kyler Jones of Texarkana, AR; and 5 Great Grandchildren, Maisyn Wood , Whitley Jo Koller, Boone Koller, Braxton Cornett, and Anisten Koller, all of Texarkana, AR. Two brothers, Doyle (Evelena) Koller and Ronnie (Louise) Koller, and one sister, Judy (Danny) Koller Hamilton, all of Hot Springs, AR.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Zach Koller, Tristen Koller, Wade Koller, Hayden Koller, Jaxon Koller and Kyler Jones.

Honorary Pallbearers are his remaining grandchildren: Chevy Brock, Harley Brock, Gage Brock, Adison Koller, Katy Koller, Abby Koller.

The family invites their local friends and family to a visitation at Texarkana Funeral Home 4801 Parkway Drive Texarkana, AR from 4:00pm-6:00pm Wednesday December 18, 2024.

A second visitation will be held in their family hometown of Hot Springs, Arkansas at the Smith Family Funeral Home on Thursday December 19, 2024, from 5:00pm-7:00pm.

A Funeral Service will be held at the Smith Family Funeral Home in Hot Springs, AR on Friday December 20, 2024, at 2:00pm with Pastor Craig Jenkins, officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Hot Springs, Arkansas.