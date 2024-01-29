Texarkana ISD Leader Named Region 8 TEPSAN of the Year

Sponsor

Liliana Luna, Principal of Nash Elementary in Texarkana ISD, has been named the 2024 Region 8 TEPSAN of the Year by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA). Members from the 20 TEPSA Regions across the state annually honor a colleague for their outstanding service to the association. Award recipients must be committed to advancing the principalship and the association as well as serving as a voice for Texas students. Honorees will be recognized at the TEPSA Awards Dinner June 12 at the Round Rock Kalahari.

“Liliana lends her time and expertise to support Texas PK-8 leaders and ensure student success. We are proud to recognize her dedication and work on behalf of the Association,” said TEPSA Executive Director Harley Eckhart.

TEPSA, whose hallmark is educational leaders learning with and from each other, has served Texas PK-8 school leaders since 1917. Member-owned and member-governed, TEPSA has more than 5,900 members who direct the activities of more than 3 million PK-8 school children. Learn more at www.tepsa.org.