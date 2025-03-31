Texarkana ISD Wins $2,500 Dream Bigger Grant to Support STEM Innovation

Sponsor

Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) is excited to announce that Matha and Josh Morriss Mathematics & Engineering Elementary has been awarded a $2,500 grant as a winner of the 2025 Dream Bigger contest. Sponsored by Sparklight, the contest recognizes schools and organizations making significant strides in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education.

The community’s strong support helped Morriss Elementary secure a spot among the winners, finishing second in the nationwide competition.

“It was inspiring to see our community unite in support of our project during the #DreamBigger contest’s online voting process,” said Nicole Ayers, Technology and Robotics Instructor at Morriss Elementary. “This grant will allow us to expand our efforts in 3D printing prosthetic limbs for individuals in Uganda—many of whom are survivors of violence—through a partnership with the e-NABLE Uganda Coalition. This funding will have a profound impact on both the lives of those we aim to serve and the learning experience for our students.”

A Sparklight representative will present the grant check to TISD in the coming weeks. The district is eager to utilize these funds to further enhance its STEM initiatives and continue making a lasting impact on students’ education.

TISD would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to Sparklight and the Dream Bigger program for their commitment to fostering student success and innovation.

For more information on TISD’s STEM initiatives, please visit www.txkisd.net.

