Rhonda Lee

Rhonda Elaine Lee, age 67, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Mrs. Lee was born January 7, 1954, in Tennessee. She was a former CNA for Evergreen Nursing Home and was a member of Church of God, Texarkana, Texas. Rhonda was an avid fisherwoman and loved to spend her time by the river catching tons of fish.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law Sonia Lee and Trent Buchheit of Texarkana, Texas; two sons and daughters-in-law, Eddie Lee and wife Lisa of New Boston, Texas & James Lee and wife Melinda of Pecos, Texas; eight grandchildren, Kimberly Davis, Tyler Stroup, Dillon Lee, Colton Lee, Abbie Lee, Trent Reynolds, Tyler Reynolds, and Madison Reynolds; five great-grandchildren, Mia Lee, Scout Davis, Phoenix Reynolds, Paisley Reynolds, and Paxton Reynolds and numerous other family, friends, and loved ones.

Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.