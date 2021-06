Advertisement

A Texarkana man was killed Thursday night in a motorcycle crash in Texarkana, Arkansas.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, 46-year-old Kelly D. Hancock was killed in the crash. Hancock lost control of his 2007 Harley Davidson lost control on Dudley St. at Roberts St. resulting in him being thrown from the motorcycle.

Hancock was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.