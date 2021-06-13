Kelly Hancock

Advertisement

Kelly Dewayne Hancock, age 46, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mr. Hancock was born September 17, 1974, in Naples, Texas. He was employed by SBM Earth Moving and Construction and was a member of 1st Bikers Church, Texarkana. Kelly enjoyed being outdoors whether it be hunting, fishing, or working on the farm. He also loved riding his Harley with his brothers and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Johnnie Jolly.

Advertisement

Survivors include his wife, Camille Hancock; his father, David Jolly; his children, Jesse and Aly, Clayton and Megan, Matthew and Hunter, Nicholas and Valerie, Abby, Daryn, Andi, Kenzi, and Robby; seven grandchildren, Lillee Grayce, David James, Dalilah Jude, Huck Layne, Kylie Michaele, Emerson Jace and Johnny Dewayne; one sister, Crystal Carter and husband Shon; one brother, Aric Jolly and wife, Sasha; nieces and nephews, Katrina and David Curtis, Austyn Carter, Payne Carter, DeLaney Jolly, Victoria Jolly and Devan Jolly; great nephew, Harrison Steele; Gail Heald; and numerous other relatives.

Visitation will be from 10:00-12:00 AM Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Memorial services will be at 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 1st Bikers Church with Rev. Matthew Butler officiating.