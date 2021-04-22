Michael Lee Luckenbaugh, age 67, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Luckenbaugh was born June 20, 1953, in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a Master Electrician and retired from Artex Electric.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Luckenbaugh.

Advertisement

Survivors include one daughter Angela Byrum and her husband, Willie; one grandson, Matthew Edgar; one granddaughter, Kayla Byrum; five sisters and brothers, Linda Gibson, Janice and Jim Hodge, Loretta Hicks, David and Norma Luckenbaugh and Darryl Luckenbaugh and nine nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, April 23, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.