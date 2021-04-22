Michael Lee Luckenbaugh

June 20, 1953 - April 19, 2021

U.S. Veteran

Michael Lee Luckenbaugh, age 67, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Luckenbaugh was born June 20, 1953, in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a Master Electrician and retired from Artex Electric.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Luckenbaugh.

Survivors include one daughter Angela Byrum and her husband, Willie; one grandson, Matthew Edgar; one granddaughter, Kayla Byrum; five sisters and brothers, Linda Gibson, Janice and Jim Hodge, Loretta Hicks, David and Norma Luckenbaugh and Darryl Luckenbaugh and nine nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, April 23, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

