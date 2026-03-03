SPONSOR

Jeanette Hinton, 91, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on March 1, 2026. Born on November 11, 1934, Jeanette will be remembered with deep respect and gratitude by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Billy Joe Hinton; her daughter Susan Hickman as well as her parents Vernon and Maybelle Beeman and two beloved brothers, Thomas Edwin Beeman and Troy Windell Beeman.

She was retired from Texarkana Arkansas School District and was a lifetime member of Fairview United Methodist Church and a member of Methodist Women’s Group and Fairview Quilters.

Jeanette loved her grandchildren dearly and found joy in the simple, meaningful rhythms of home and family life. She was devoted to quilting and sewing, took pride tending to her flowers and plants, and especially enjoyed cooking for her family—sharing care and tradition through every meal she prepared.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law; Karen and Roy Riley and son and daughter-in-law; Keith and Cindy Hinton and son-in-law, Mike Hickman.

Also left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Candice Hickman, Catherine Hickman, Caitlen Hinton, Casey and Isaiah Lowe and David Keith Hinton.

Graveside services are scheduled for 10:00 am Wednesday March 4th, 2026, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Jaimie Alexander officiating.

Online tributes may be submitted to www.eastfuneralhome.com