Texarkana Regional Airport Continuing with Two Daily Flights Through November

Texarkana airport commercial flights are continuing with two flights a day through November according to airport officials.

Both rental car and parking lot revenues are up from last month, continuing an upward trend over the last several months. Unfortunately, due to a lightning strike during the torrential downpour on August 12th, the parking meters have been out-of-service and revenues are expected to fall next month.

The number of passengers on flights is only down 18% from this time last year when current load-factor requirements are considered. Flights are generally 60% full departing from Texarkana.

Regionally, Texarkana is flying more passengers than Tyler and almost as many as Longview. In January, Tyler had a load factor 14% higher than Texarkana’s, now they lag by 3%.

