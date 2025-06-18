Sponsor

Ethel Mae Seitz Edwards received her promotion and was called to her real home on Friday June 13, 2025. Mrs. Edwards was born February 28,1942 in Texarkana. She graduated from Texas High School in 1960 and attended Texarkana College. On February 4,1968 she married the great love of her life Meredith Edwards, Jr at Hardy Memorial Methodist Church her lifelong church home. Together they made their lives at the Edwards Farm and spent their years farming & ranching. In 1976 they became commercial pecan brokers something she continued after his death. The last 25 years of this endeavor they purchased pecans for Bagley Shelling Company in San Saba, Texas. In her “free time” from being a Farmer’s Wife she made wedding cakes for the public & worked as an election judge for Bowie County. Most importantly, she was the living embodiment of an angel on earth. She loved others well and loved God more, just as we are called to do.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Meredith Edwards, Jr, her parents Will & Leola Seitz, siblings & their spouses Shelby & Ruby Seitz, Delphia Seitz, James & Ramona Seitz, Reverend Bill & Jane Cunningham, Lois Seitz, and best friend Florence Kelsey.

She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law Dean & Elizabeth Lee Stone of Texarkana, Arkansas, brother John Seitz of Plano, Texas, sister-in-law Bertie Seitz of Orange, Texas, loyal Farm Manager of 56 years Javier Olvera, and her best friend’s great-grandchildren which she had the privilege of being an honorary Grandmother of, Rilee Mae Makerney (her namesake) & Trevor Makerney of Oklahoma City.

Visitation will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Boulevard Friday June 20th from 6-8 PM, a Celebration of Life service will be held at Hardy Memorial Global Methodist Church Saturday June 21st at 2:00 with Pastor Richard Heyduck. The family would like to thank Dr. Mandy Carter and the entire staff of Pulmonary Specialists for the diligent & persistent care provided over the past years that enabled her to be us and to live well.

Memorials may be given to Hardy Memorial Global Methodist Church or Christus St. Michael Foundation Fund. If you wish to further memorialize Ethel Mae please sign an organ donation card or donate blood at a local blood bank thereby gifting others with the gift of life.

The family will gather at the Edwards’ Farm.

