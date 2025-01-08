Texarkana Shelters Prepare for Winter Weather

Sponsor

As freezing temperatures roll in and winter weather looms, homeless shelters in Texarkana are actively working to ensure everyone in the community has a warm place to stay.

Randy Sam’s Outreach Center and The Salvation Army of Texarkana are committed to caring for the most vulnerable members of our community year-round. However, when the weather turns harsh, they prepare to welcome even more guests.

“We’re accepting anyone during this time of inclement weather who wants to get in from the elements. There’s no reason why anyone seeking shelter during the extreme cold cannot come stay at Randy Sam’s,” says Jennifer Lacefield, Executive Director of Randy Sam’s.

Collaborating with The Salvation Army and the city, they aim to ensure no one is turned away, regardless of their situation.

The Salvation Army has expanded its space for mass sheltering beyond their regular program.

They are offering not only a place to spend the night, but also a spot to warm up during the day. Randy Sam’s is also ensuring that crucial supplies reach those who need them most.

“We provide cold weather clothing items and hygiene items to anyone in need, even if they don’t seek shelter here,” says Lacefield. However, with a greater need for resources comes a greater need for support.

While monetary donations are always welcome, Randy Sam’s is particularly in need of winter clothing, and The Salvation Army is calling for volunteers.

Remember the 5 Ps to prepare for freezing weather. People, Pets, Plants, Pipes, and Prevention/Prevent Fires

PEOPLE

Dress in warm layers, stay indoors when possible, and check on the elderly and those who may need assistance.

PETS

Bring pets inside or provide them with a warm shelter.

PLANTS

Cover sensitive plants with a blanket or other covering, or bring them indoors.

PIPES

Protecting Outside or Exposed Water Lines

Insulate exposed pipes and outdoor faucets with pipe insulation or wrap them with old towels, newspapers, and plastic.

Disconnect and drain garden hoses, then store them indoors.

Turn off water supplies to outdoor faucets and irrigation systems before freezing temperatures arrive.

Keeping Indoor Pipes Safe During a Deep Freeze

Open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warm air to circulate around pipes.

Drip both hot and cold water slowly to reduce the risk of freezing.

Do not lower your thermostat significantly overnight; maintaining consistent indoor temperatures can prevent frozen pipes.

PREVENTION/PREVENT FIRES

Monitor weather forecasts, download weather apps, and have emergency supplies ready.