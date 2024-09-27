Texarkana to Host Major League Fishing Phoenix Bass Regional Tournament

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana is excited to announce that it will be hosting the Major League Fishing (MLF) Phoenix Bass Regional Tournament from Wednesday, October 16th, to Saturday, October 19th, 2024. This exciting event will bring together some of the nation’s top anglers to compete on the region’s scenic waters, attracting fishing enthusiasts and visitors from across the country.

The tournament promises to deliver thrilling competition while showcasing Texarkana’s beautiful landscapes and outdoor resources. With an expected large turnout of anglers, fans, and industry professionals, the event will have a positive economic impact on the community, boosting local businesses, hotels, and restaurants.

Event Details:

• Event: Major League Fishing Phoenix Bass Regional Tournament

• Dates: October 16-19, 2024

• Location: Lake Wright Patman Sportsman’s Cove

Parks and Recreation Sports and Community Recreation Manager Ross Cowling looks forward to this partnership with MLF to ensure a well-organized and memorable tournament.

“We are excited to welcome Major League Fishing to our city,” said Cowling. “This event will not only provide exciting entertainment but also highlight our natural assets and contribute to the local economy.”

Spectators are encouraged to attend, and more details about event schedules, weigh-ins, and other activities will be released closer to the event date. For participants, an economic impact survey will be conducted post-tournament to help measure the positive effects of the event on the Texarkana community.

For more information on the event, visit https://majorleaguefishing.com/events/2024-10-17-wright-patman-lake/

About Major League Fishing:

Major League Fishing is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, providing top-level competitive fishing events and media content to millions of fans. The Phoenix Bass Fishing League is one of their premier platforms, offering anglers a chance to showcase their skills at regional and national levels.