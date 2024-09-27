Sponsor

William Charles Lewis, 63, was born on March 04, 1961, to Katie Lewis Crittenden and William Bradford in Texarkana, Arkansas. He joined the church at an early age. Later in life, he became a member of Church of the Living God, where he faithfully attended until his health prevented him from doing so. He graduated from Arkansas High School in 1979 and attended Texarkana College, where he earned an associate degree in Electronics.

William worked at Red River Army Depot for over 38 years before retiring in 2018. His kindness and generosity had no limit. He treated strangers with the same love and respect that he had for his family, friends, and church. His pride and joy were his son, William Jr. Nothing brought him more happiness than supporting his son’s dream of playing professional baseball and starting a family of his own.

He was preceded in death by his mother Katie Lewis Crittenden and his father William Bradford.

William leaves to cherish his memories: son William (Bevin) Lewis Jr., grandchildren Gage and Gia Lewis, brother Willie Clarence Walker, sisters Dorothy Jean Berry, Venus Pace, Kathy (Ray) Williams, Irene Lewis, niece and nephews, and a host of friends.

Visitation Friday, September 27, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 PM Church of the Living God Temple #4 928 Laurel Street Texarkana, Arkansas. Funeral Service Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 2:00 PM Lonoke Baptist Church 1841 Lonoke Avenue Texarkana, Arkansas with Bishop T. L. Taylor, Eulogist and Rev. Harry Dickens, Officiating. Burial in Memorial Gardens under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.