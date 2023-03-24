Texarkana Trash Off and TAMUT Big Event

Advertisement

The City of Texarkana, Texas will host the Texarkana Trash Off 2023 on Saturday, April 1st from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. where residents will have the opportunity to help clean up their area roadways and beautify the community.

Texas A&M University Texarkana will host the Big Event that same day, which includes a day of service for students, faculty, staff, alumni, and families to unite and extend a helping hand to the community. City staff will also join in on these efforts at numerous project sites around town.

There are 4 areas the City will be hosting this year as a combination for the Big Event and Texarkana Trash Off. These include Beverly, Rosehill, New Town, and the Public Library. There will be a roll-off dumpster at each location to allow volunteers to bring their bulk waste and trash. Electronics, paint, tires, and batteries will not be accepted at these sites.

Please see the location list below for each dumpster:

Public Library, back parking lot (600 W 3rd St, Texarkana, TX)

Rosehill (1303 Milam St & W. 13th, Texarkana, TX)

New Town, Bell Park (3208 Lincoln Ave, Texarkana, TX)

Beverly Community Center (901 Lumpkin St, Texarkana, TX)

For more information, please contact Vashil Fernandez at (903) 798-3904.

